Home heavily damaged in fire near Goleta

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire crews responded to a structure fire near Goleta Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 10:20 a.m. at a home on the 4500 block of Auhay Drive. A Santa Barbara County Fire Department station is located just across the street from the scene.

Heavy smoke was visible throughout the area.

A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a home near Goleta

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found a single family home and a fire burning in the garage. An aggressive attack helped knock down the fire.

A large portion of the home is destroyed, according to a reporter on scene. Salvage and overhaul operations will take places for several more hours.

As of 11 a.m., there have been no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.