Kitesurfer rescued off the shore of Douglas Family Preserve near Hendry’s Beach

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City Fire worked alongside Harbor Patrol to rescue a kitesurfer that went down in the water near Hendry's Beach Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. about half a mile out from the shore. Multiple residents witnessed the surfer in distress from both the Douglas Family Preserve and the beach and called 911.

Upon arriving, City Fire spotted the surfer and called for another engine to respond to the Douglas Family Preserve in order to monitor conditions.

City Fire then deployed one rescue swimmer to paddle out to the victim. A Harbor Patrol boat stopped nearby and threw a rescue line out to the surfer, pulling him and his kite onto the boat.

The surfer, described as a man in his 50s, was not injured but said he was “cold and exhausted” and believed he had been down in the water for about hour.

The man was then transported back to the launch ramp in the harbor where he was assessed by AMR medics and declined a ride to the hospital.

Harbor Patrol then gave the kite surfer a ride back his vehicle at Arroyo Burro Beach.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department would like to encourage you to please wear a life vest or have a life saving device that you are able to activate in case of an emergency while out on the ocean.