Firefighters knock down structure fire in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire knocked down a fully involved structure fire on Thursday in Santa Barbara.

At around 2:19 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to what was reported as a smoke investigation at the 800 block of Cieneguitas Road in Santa Barbara.

When the first engine arrived, they found that the deck that was attached to the single story home was fully in flames.

Firefighters determined that no one was home and proceeded to water down the fire.

Within 10 minutes, firefighters were able to knock down the fire.

The home was checked by firefighters to determine damage.

Fire officials say there was extensive damage to the deck and damage to the outer wall of the house.

Investigators are currently investigating the cause of the fire.