SLO County Public Libraries offer mailing service for seniors

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Public Libraries offer mailing services to seniors on Monday.

The public libraries will offer library services by mail for homebound seniors 60 and over.

The library will partner with USPS to offer the free service.

“This free service brings the library to seniors who can't visit one of our locations or use the library through traditional service methods. I love connecting people to library resources and I've been concerned about our senior patrons who may be isolated, especially during the pandemic. LBM gives us a chance to serve our seniors on a deeper level, to help them know services available from their local library, and to provide a lifeline through stories," said Sharon Coronado, Coordinating Librarian, Adult Services.

To apply for the service, call 805-781-4187 or click here and click under the "Adults" tab.