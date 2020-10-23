Skip to Content
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Santa Barbara identified

A pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a train last week in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A man who died after he was struck by a train in Santa Barbara last week has been identified.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released the man's identity on Friday.

He is Byron Keith, 56, from the Santa Barbara area.

Keith was found deceased in the area of the train tracks on the 200 block of West Montecito Street on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train was headed to Los Angeles when the man was hit and killed.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says the exact cause of death will be released once toxicology results are received. That process could take several weeks, the sheriff's office said.

