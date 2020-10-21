Santa Barbara Humane Society donates large animal equipment to animal services

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Humane Society donated thousands of dollars in large animal equipment to the Santa Barbara County Animal services in an announcement on Wednesday.

The Santa Barbara Humane Society is refocusing their services to cat and dog adoptions, dog training, and affordable veterinary services after years of responding to horse and livestock emergency situations.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services will take over as first responders to large animal situations.

Santa Barbara Humane Society donated thousands of dollars in rescue equipment to help equip the new large animal disaster response team.

Kerri Burns, the CEO of the Humane Society says this move was a logical one for the organization.

“We asked ourselves how Santa Barbara Humane Society can best serve the animals and people in our community and decided to narrow our focus to the services that we know the community needs on a day-to-day basis,” said Burns.

The Santa Barbara Humane Society say they will continue to support the community through disasters by providing no-cost pet boarding to evacuated residents and providing mutual-aid to impacted shelters throughout the State.