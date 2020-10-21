Election security on the minds of voters following FBI news conference

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.

A steam of voters dropped off their ballots at the Santa Barbara County Elections office box while the FBI announced findings from an investigation into foreign influence.

The Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said the intelligence community believes Iran and Russia have access to voter information.

He said intimidating emails have been sent to voters based on party affiliation with messages about how they had better vote to re-elect President Trump.

In some instances, the sender posed as members of the Proud Boys white supremacist group.

FBI director Christopher Wray said, "Unverified claims should be viewed with a healthy does of skepticism."

Teri Ball, of Goleta, said she heard about the issue on her way to drop off her ballot. She said that everyone should be aware of false social media information.

FBI officials said they wanted to be transparent about findings less than two weeks before the Nov. 3 Election Day.

