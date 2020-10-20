Two suspected of stealing car arrested by Santa Barbara police

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara police arrested two people suspected of stealing a car on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday at around 4:40 p.m., Santa Barbara police responded to San Pasqual Street on reports of a stolen car.

At arrival, police cornered the suspected stolen car and found two people in the car.

Multiple police cars surrounded the stolen car and ordered the people to get out of the car.

The two suspects followed orders and exited the car.

They were taken into custody without incident.

There were no injuries as result from this incident.