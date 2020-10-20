Santa Barbara and Montecito enter historic Water Supply Agreement

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Wednesday, October 21 marks National “Imagine a Day Without Water” Day.

(KEYT)

This year’s event coincides with the signing of a local Water Supply Agreement between the City of Santa Barbara and the Montecito Water District.

The goal is to ensure that water is available for the communities they serve for the next 50 years.

Josh Haggmark, Water Resources Manager for the City of Santa Barbara, explained in a press release that “mutual consideration and careful planning” are the foundations of the Water Supply Agreement.

“Customers for both entities can take comfort in knowing that this regional partnership also improves price certainty, which means more predictable rates for all.”

The City of Santa Barbara's Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant is the designated water source. It will produce a local, rainfall independent water supply that is “nearly 100% guaranteed.”

Haggmark said the Agreement provides valuable flexibility in essential resource management for both the City of Santa Barbara and Montecito Water District.

This isn’t the first partnership between Santa Barbara and Montecito. Other significant water related endeavors include the Cachuma Project, Cater Treatment Plant, State Water Project, and more for far longer than fifty years.

The public is invited to attend a virtual celebration at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday to witness the signing of this historic Agreement.

The link to register is: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8761881028665494544