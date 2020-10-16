Vandenberg firefighters put out fire on space launch complex

Santa Barbara- S County

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. -- Vandenberg firefighters contained a space launch complex fire on Thursday morning on Vandenberg Air Force Base.

On Thursday at around 10 a.m., Vandenberg firefighters responded to a fire at Space Launch Complex 2 on the Air Force Base.

Fire investigators say the fire was caused by ongoing demolition efforts when a piece of hot metal got into contact with flammable materials within the complex.

Assistant Chief of Operations Mark Smith from the 30 Civil Engineer Squadron fire department said, “The quick reaction of the site supervisor ensured everyone was evacuated safely and the fire department was called immediately, causing minimal impact to operations.”

There were no reported injuries.