Santa Barbara County reminding residents to register to vote by October 19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Elections reminds voters to register to vote before the October 19 deadline.

All U.S. citizens that are at least 18 are eligible to vote in California.

The County Registrar of Voters, Joe Holland, says voting in California has

"never been easier and registering to vote is the first step".

There are several ways to register to vote:

To register to vote online, click here.

Paper applications can be found at most U.S. Post Offices, or the Department of Motor Vehicles.

County Elections Offices listed below will be open on October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and during regular business hours to help voters meet the registration deadline.

Eligible citizens may use the conditional voter registration process through Election Day, this is only available at the County Registrar of Voters offices or a polling place to register and vote.

Ballots cast conditionally will be processed once the Registrar of Voters Office has completed the voter registration verification process.

“I highly recommend that voters register by the October 19 deadline,” says Holland. “It ensures that the voter has the opportunity to receive, review and mark his or her ballot safely and securely at home. If a voter is unsure about their voter registration status or needs to change registration information like address, visit our website at sbcvote.com.”

The three county election offices are open for voting, voter registration and voter questions through Election Day, November 3.

Those offices are:

Santa Barbara, 4440-A Calle Real : Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lompoc, 401 E. Cypress St, Room 102 : Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Santa Maria, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134 : Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To track your ballots, click here.

For more information on voting, click here or call 805-568-2200.