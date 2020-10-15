Man arrested on suspicion of assault in Lompoc

Santa Barbara- S County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday.

The incident originally happened on September 28 on the 2000 block of North San Marcos Road in Lompoc.

For now, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will not release any details of the fight including what type of weapon was used due to the ongoing investigation.

On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant at the alleged suspect's home in Lompoc.

The man was arrested on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon along with possession of a firearm.

He was released on a $65,000 bail.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be continuing their investigation into this incident.