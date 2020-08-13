Foodbank provides more than 9.5 million pounds of food in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has distributed more than 9.5 million pounds of healthy groceries and fresh fruits and vegetables to the County.

Since their COVID-19 response starting back in March, the Foodbank has doubled their distribution countywide.

The Foodbank says they normally distribute "just shy of 10 million pounds" for the entire year. So far in the past five months, they have distributed more than 9.5 million pounds of food.

The Foodbank has provided 31,250 home deliveries of food to seniors and households where severe medical situations prevent anyone from going out to pick up food.

Through their Picnic in the Park program, they have provided 30,000 plant-rich lunches to school children countywide.

For more information about the Foodbank, click here.