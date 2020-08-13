11 more inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports 11 additional inmates testing positive for COVID-19 at the Main Jail on Thursday.

These new cases were detected through follow-up from the four cases from general population from August 3.

One inmate from that group has refused testing and one inmate tested negative.

The Sheriff's Office says 10 of the COVID-19 positive inmates are asymptomatic and are being housed in double or triple cells together while one inmate is symptomatic and being medically isolated in a negative air flow cell.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 positive inmates to 25.

There are seven inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 upon intake at the Main Jail. Two have recovered, four were released from custody and one has died.

A total of 18 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 in the facility. 15 of those inmates are being treated, two have recovered and one was released from custody.