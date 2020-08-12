Santa Barbara County reports additional death related to COVID-19; 73 deaths total

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The patient was over 70 years of age with underlying health conditions and resided in the South County in the unincorporated area.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the County is at 73. A previous death that was reported in June was removed from the county's totals after it was determined determined to not be directly caused by COVID-19.

“We send our thoughts of comfort and condolences to the grieving families. As school goes back into session via distance learning over the next couple of weeks, our lives will again need to adapt to everyday living that is so different than our pre-COVID routines. Please remain vigilant," said Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso. "The more we can do to slow the spread the quicker we can move to expanded reopening. Wear a face covering and stay at least 6 feet from others. It’s our best defense at this time.”

Santa Barbara County says the deaths are reported when a death certificate is processed listing COVID-19 as a cause or a significant condition.

They say the process can take several days and up to 2 months to finalize if pending Coroner verification.

