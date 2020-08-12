Firefighters knock down small fire in Paso Robles

Santa Barbara- S County

Santa Barbara County Fire knocked down a small riverbed fire on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2:15 on Wednesday, Santa Barbara County responded to reports of a 1/2 acre fire on an island in the middle of Santa Ynez River off East Ocean Avenue and North 12th Street near Lompoc.

Vandenberg Air Force Base and Lompoc Fire Department assisted with the fire.

There were no evacuations needed.

Fire officials say the fire charred under 1/2 an acre.