Santa Barbara County reports 73rd coronavirus death

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the 73rd coronavirus death in the county on Tuesday.

This person lived in Santa Barbara and was associated with a congregate living facility. The person was more than 70 years old and had underlying health conditions, public health said.

“We are saddened by the loss of another Santa Barbara County resident. Our thoughts and prayers are with all friends and family members as they mourn the passing of their loved one,” said Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso.

Deaths are reported when a death certificate is processed listing COVID-19 as a cause or a significant condition. The process can take several days and up to two months to finalize and verify, the public health department said.

Even though most coronavirus cases lead to mild or moderate symptoms, the disease can be extremely dangerous to the elderly or those with underlying health conditions.

People are still encouraged to stay home when possible. If you are in public you are urged to wear a face covering and maintain a six feet apart when possible. People should also wash their hands with soap and water regularly.

