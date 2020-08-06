Skip to Content
Vandenberg welcomes its first U.S. Space Force member

2nd Lt. Olivia Gillingham, 2d Space Launch Squadron acquisitions manager, works at her desk July 21, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Upon graduation from the Air Force Academy, Gillingham was given the opportunity to commission into the U.S. Space Force on April 18, 2020. She now serves as a project manager at the 2d SLS. Gillingham is the first USSF member to be assigned to Vandenberg AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. -- Vandenberg welcomed its first United Space Force service member on June 22, according to Vandenberg.

2nd Lt. Olivia Gillingham, an acquisitions manager, is assigned to the 2nd Space Launch Squadron as a project officer. Gillingham, who commissioned from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado on April 18, welcomed her assignment to 2 SLS.

“A week before graduation my commander called me into his office,” said Gillingham. “He asked if I would like to commission into the Space Force as an acquisitions manager and I said ‘yes!’ I am very grateful to be assigned to the 2 SLS at Vandenberg for my first duty station.”

Gilliggham will handle space acquisitions contracts and services that will meet mission requirements.

According to the USSF website, 2,410 active-duty Airmen were selected to transfer to the USSF from space career fields, after the initial May application window.

The space operators will officially commission or enlist into the Space Force and will grow the ranks of the new branch sometime in September.

Military members who are not designated within space career fields and who were previously assigned to U.S. Space Command, are now assigned to support the USSF.

