ShelterBox USA moves its headquarters to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Nonprofit ShelterBox USA announced that it's officially moving its headquarters to Santa Barbara.

The organization has provided aid and supplies to more than 300 disasters in over 100 countries.

In 2015, ShelterBox USA created an office in Santa Barbara, and in June 2020, it made its Innovation Place, Santa Barbara office the official headquarters of ShelterBox USA, relocating its financial operations from Sarasota, Florida.

“We are thrilled to designate Santa Barbara as the permanent headquarters for ShelterBox USA. This community has embraced the global humanitarian efforts of ShelterBox, with hundreds of volunteers, Rotarians, and donors from across the county supporting the lifesaving mission. We look forward to deepening our engagement in the Santa Barbara community,” says Kerri Murray, President of ShelterBox USA.



ShelterBox USA's new Chief Chief Financial Administrative Officer (CFAO) Laguette-Rivera was born and raised in Santa Barbara.

The organization also said its new board member Stephen Masterson is a Santa Barbara resident who has extensive experience as a CPA, working in the financial services industry and with nonprofit organizations.