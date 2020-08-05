Alaska Airlines adds nonstop flight from Santa Barbara to San Diego

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Alaska Airlines is adding a once daily nonstop service from Santa Barbara Airport to San Diego this fall.

The new service is set to begin Nov. 20, 2020.

The flight time between the two cities is one hour.

The flight will depart San Diego at 3:05 p.m. and arrive in Santa Barbara at 4:05 p.m. Then leave Santa Barbara for San Diego at 4:45 p.m.

“For anyone in Santa Barbara, traveling to San Diego has meant a miserable 6-8 hour drive through Los Angeles. But now, one of the best locations for both business and leisure is within reach,” said Airport Director, Henry Thompson.

The addition of service to Santa Barbara marks the fifth new market added by Alaska Airlines in 2020. Service to Redmond, Oregon and San Luis Obispo began in January.

Tickets are already on sale at alaskaair.com.