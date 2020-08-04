Santa Barbara nail salon moves outdoors onto State Street

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — As businesses continue to adapt to the outdoor-only guidelines impacting several industries, SB Nail Bar is adjusting to new operations.

Just a few weeks ago, the nail salon setup on the sidewalk in order to remain open and comply with county guidelines.

Working under two tents in front of their storefront on State Street, the staff is hard at work each day giving manicures and pedicures.

Following a three month closure, the owners had invested in making the salon’s interior safe and sanitary when they reopened in June.

However, SB Nail Bar was forced to adapt yet again when Governor Gavin Newsom ordered additional business closures on July 13th.

