COVID-19’s financial impact puts personal spending in the spotlight

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

People who can't rely on essential jobs or careers making a comeback during the COVID-19 pandemic are in the midst of a financial crisis that makes spending on anything difficult.

Some people are using their credit cards to maintain their standard of living.

Tim Tremblay of Tremblay Financial Services in Santa Barbara advices clients not to max out their credit cards or use them more often.

"Because of COVID-19 the rules have changed, you can borrow as much as a $100,000 out of your IRA, or your 401K, and you can pay it back within 3 years. Don't use a credit card. It is the worst thing you can do."

He said people are learning about "Lifestyle Creep," It refers to people spending more during the good times that can easily be disrupted.

Tremblay said the pandemic is a reminder to live within our means.

It's an old adage that remains true.

The same can be said about emergency funds. These days people are lucky to have 3 months of expenses in a savings account. A better rule of thumb is to have savings that can cover six months of expenses.

Panic buying of items like toiler paper is another thing to avoid.

People who learn lessons from the financial impact of COVID-19 will be able to handle the next crisis.

Tremblay said it is not too late to work on a personal financial recovery plan.

