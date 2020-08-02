Masks now required at Tuesday Farmer’s Market and pedestrian-only area on 500 block of State Street

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara announced that face masks are now required when attending Tuesday's Farmer's Market and while in the pedestrian-only area on the 500 block of State Street.

Back in June, Governor Newsom required face masks to be worn wherever six-foot physical distancing is impossible to maintain.

The 500 Block of State Street includes many restaurants with large outdoor dining areas as well as congested pedestrian passages where safe distancing is not always possible. This is also the case for Tuesday's Farmer's Market.

Those exempt from wearing a mask include anyone who is eating or drinking while seated at a food establishment, those with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, children under two years of age and those who are hearing impaired or are communicating with the hearing impaired in which being able to see your mouth is important.

The city said bicycling, skateboarding, scootering and other wheeled activities are not allowed on the 500 block of State and in the Farmer's Market for similar reasons.

The purpose of the pedestrian-only promenade on State is to create a safe place for members of the public to walk while visiting stores and restaurants. Bicycles and other wheeled vehicles must be walked in these areas.

Santa Barbara Peace Officers and Downtown Ambassadors are also stationed along State starting Saturday to help educate the public on mask requirements and pedestrian-only rules.

The groups will be distributing half-sheets with the rules in both English and Spanish.

Downtown Ambassadors will be handing out masks to those who left theirs at home or were unaware of the new rules.

Those who refuse to comply by these rules may be issued a citation by police.

According to the city, face mask compliance last weekend in the 500 Block of State Street was at nearly 90%. City Staff believe that this weekend's educational efforts will raise compliance to near 100% and that enforcement measures will be rare or possibly unnecessary.