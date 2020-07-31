Highway 217 traffic diverted as sheriff’s investigate suspicious package

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 217 in Santa Barbara County was partially closed Friday afternoon due to the discovery of a suspicious package.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said traffic was diverted from Hollister Avenue to Kellogg Avenue while the package was investigated.

Drivers were told to avoid the area while law enforcement was investigating.

This is an ongoing situation and we will provide updates as we learn more.

