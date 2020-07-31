Suspicious package on Highway 217 is not dangerous, traffic resumes

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 217 in Santa Barbara County was partially closed Friday afternoon due to a suspicious package in the roadway.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said traffic was diverted from Hollister Avenue to Kellogg Avenue while the package was investigated.

Drivers were told to avoid the area while law enforcement was investigating.

A bomb robot was called to the scene and the package was determined to not be dangerous.

A box with what appears to be a brush, clothespins and some type of decoration was located at the scene. The box was opened and placed into a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's vehicle.

Highway 217 was reopened and traffic was then allowed to resume.

