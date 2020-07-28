SBCC provides plan for Fall semester

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Community College provides updates for the Fall 2020 online instruction.

The school's Superintendent/President Uptal Goswami announced updates for the Fall 2020 semester. The college says they will start fully online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fall semester begins on August 24.

The college's initial plans are to offer the majority of courses online with a small percentage of classes being conducted face-to-face for the Fall semester but due to Santa Barbara County being on the State's monitoring list since June 6, the college had to reassess their plans.

Goswami updated faculty and staff in an email saying, "We have been in ongoing, regular communication with our Santa Barbara County Public Health department and have determined that it is highly unlikely that our County will be able to make the needed progress in order to allow for face-to-face instruction to resume on August 24th."

The college will be pursuing a very limited exemption for some classes that "support essential and critical infrastructure."

The State, with the approval of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, will allow certain programs that support "essential and critical infrastructure" to meet in-person in order to fulfill specific requirements.

These classes will be limited and will follow strict health and safety guidelines.

Santa Barbara City College say they have nine Career Technology Education, or CTE, programs that might meet this exemption. For the next couple of weeks, the college hopes to work out a plan on possible exemptions with the Public Health Department.

For more updates on what Santa Barbara College will be doing to "flatten the curve",