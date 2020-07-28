Santa Barbara City Council passes motion to cite people for not wearing masks as last resort

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

After a lengthy Tuesday night debate, the Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously to pass a motion that gives police officers and trained ambassadors the power to enforce wearing masks to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

"The city will do targeted outreach and education in high risk areas with writing citations as a last resort," said Mayor Cathy Murillo.

The mayor said the goal is to reopen.

"We want our schools open, we want all of our businesses to open. Our message is; we want everyone to be wearing a mask in public places."

They will trying to enforce mask-wearing in areas with a lot of foot traffic such as State Street.

Some people favored the motion in an effort to save lives, others said it was too heavy-handed.

There are signs up asking people to wear masks in areas where businesses offer outdoor service.

The council did not decide on a fine structure but city staff members said it would be similar to getting a $100 parking infraction or ticket.

Other cities have passes similar measures.