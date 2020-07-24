Santa Barbara Sheriff Pipe and Drum Corps perform to seniors at care facility

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Sheriff Pipe and Drum Corps performed at a Santa Barbara care facility on Friday afternoon.

The law enforcement group performed at several different locations throughout the senior care campus at Covenant Living at the Samarkand in Santa Barbara.

The event is part the living center's Fun Friday.

This week, the senior residents enjoyed live music and entertainment from the Corps.

Everyone social distanced themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department bagpipers and drum corps was formed back in 2007.

The Department says they are the only law enforcement music group of its kind between Los Angeles and San Francisco.