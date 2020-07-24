Carpinteria suspends Junior Lifeguard session after instructor is exposed to COVID-19

Santa Barbara- S County

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - In an abundance of caution, the City of Carpinteria announced its decision to suspend its current session of the Junior Lifeguard Program after an instructor was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The city said the instructor currently has no COVID-19 related symptoms and is under self-quarantine at home.

The city is arranging to have the employee tested.

Fortunately, as a precaution during the pandemic, the city already changed the structure of this summer's Junior Lifeguard session to include social distancing requirements, smaller groups and two-week sessions.

The city said the current session will be closed through July 31.

Families involved in the program will be contacted directly with up-to-date information on the situation.

