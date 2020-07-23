Memorial in SB Funk Zone honors lost Black lives

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A memorial in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone is remembering Black lives that have been lost to police brutality and racism.

More than 200 black and white photos of those who died are tied to a chain link fence, which surrounds an empty lot at the corner of Helena Avenue and East Yanonali Street. Flowers adorn the fence between the pictures.

A note next to the memorial encourages those who pass by to "[p]lace a bloom next to a photo. Say their name aloud. Send love a prayer. And keep moving towards Justice."

Healing Justice: BLM SB, formerly known as Black Lives Matter Santa Barbara, helped put the memorial up earlier this month. The memorial is set to be taken down Thursday afternoon, with plans for a new installation currently in development.

