Goleta man arrested after falling asleep in car with gun

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara police arrested a prior felon in possession of a gun on Tuesday early morning.

Police arrested Brandon Topete, 23, from Goleta for prior felon in posession of a firearm.

On Tuesday at around 6:50 a.m., Santa Barbara Police Department's Street Crimes Unit responded to reports of a man with a gun at a parking lot at the 1400 block of San Andres Street in Santa Barbara.

The witness reported the man sleeping in a white Nissan Altima with a gun in his hand.

Officers arrived on scene and performed a high-risk contact.

Officers identified the man as Topete and detained him without incident.

Police say Topete has previously been affiliated with a criminal street gang in Goleta.

Police did a search of the car and found a loaded semi-automatic .22 caliber Sig Sauer firearm, the magazine contained ten rounds.

Police also found a significant amount of additional evidence linking to other possible crimes.

Police booked Topete into the county jail on numerous felonies.

Topete was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, prior felon in possession of a firearm, other weapons charges, narcotics related charges and gang enhancements.