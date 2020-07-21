Santa Barbara County brings back virtual COVID-19 updates on Tuesdays

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.

Santa Barbara County Public Health held updates weekday afternoons when the pandemic began.

By summer the department reduced that number to a few a week, followed by updates only on Fridays.

This week the county is bringing back Tuesday updates via Zoom.

Supervisor Gregg Hart will continue as moderator.

Tuesdays panelists will include EMT Nick Clay, of the Emergency Medical Services Agency and Steven DeLira, the deputy executive director of the Family Services Agency.

The meeting will be carried live on KEYT.com and the NOW Channel.

We will provide updates tonight on NewsChannel 3/12 starting at 6p.m. and tonight Fox11 News at 10pm and NewsChannel 3/12 at 11 p.m.