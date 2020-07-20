Stylists prepare to cut hair outdoors

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

When The Barber Shop on State Street in Santa Barbara tried to open outside it was frowned upon by elected officials working to stop the spread of COVID-19 during a rollback of re-openings, but Governor Gavin Newsom is now giving the idea a chance.

On Monday afternoon, the owner of Mi Salon in Santa Barbara was delighted to hear the governor say during a news conference that salons and barbershops could work outdoors under tents or canopies, as long as no more than one side was closed to fresh air.

Raquel Mendoza plans to have a few of her Mi Salon stylists work outside in Victoria Court.

She has lost family in Chicago to the virus and won't be taking any chances.

They will wear face coverings at all times, and place their salon chairs at least six feet apart.

Clients may be asked to wash their hair before coming to the salon or they will use dry shampoos and spray bottles full of water before styling.

It's better than losing more businesses and Mendoza said her customers are anxious to get haircuts after months at home without cuts or trying to do cuts and color on their own.

