Inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 booked into Santa Barbara County Jail

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office say an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 was booked into the County Main Jail on Monday.

The Sheriff's Office say Lompoc police recently arrested a suspect who claimed to have COVID-19.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be tested for the virus and the results came out positive.

Sheriff's Office say the suspect was book at the Main Jail with precautions.

The inmate was said to be housed in the negative pressure housing area upon booking.

This now bring the total number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 to 11 people.

Of those 11 inmates, seven are currently being medically monitored and treated with one recovered. Three other inmates have been released from custody.