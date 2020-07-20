Skip to Content
Hundreds without power in Goleta due to outage

GOLETA, Calif. - More than 900 customers lost power Monday morning due to a Southern California Edison outage.

At least 965 customers lost power along Cathedral Oaks Road and the western portion of Goleta.

The outage is considered a repair outage, meaning the outage was caused by unexpected circumstances like traffic accidents or severe weather.

A Southern California Edison repair crew was called in to repair the outage. A timeline for when power is expected be restored has not yet been made available.

For the latest outages, visit SCE's online outage map.

