Four inmates, one Santa Barbara County custody deputy test positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported that four more inmates and one more custody deputy recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sheriff's Office said one of the inmates was tested on July 13, two others were tested on July 14 and the fourth inmate was tested on Thursday, July 16. All four inmates received positive test results on Thursday.

Upon receiving the positive results, the Sheriff's Office rehoused the inmates into a negative pressure housing area in order to keep them safely separated from the rest of the inmate population.

Three of the inmates were originally housed in the general population and one was housed in the intake quarantine area.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed the inmates' previous cellmates are now being quarantined and will be re-tested and monitored for COVID-related symptoms.

With these four additions, the total number of inmates at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now 10. Of those 10, three have been released from custody, one has recovered and returned to the general population, and six are currently isolated and being treated for the virus.

One custody deputy also received positive COVID-19 test results on Thursday. The Sheriff's Office said the deputy last worked on Tuesday, July 14, and was tested as part of the ongoing testing of staff with the Sheriff's Office.

The custody deputy was in contact with inmates while working on Tuesday, however, the Sheriff's Office said the deputy was required to wear a mask during those interactions.

The total number of COVID-19 positive staff members at the SB County Sheriff's Office since the beginning of the pandemic is now 33. 22 of those have fully recovered and returned to work.