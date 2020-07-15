Skip to Content
Santa Barbara- S County
By
New
today at 8:05 pm
Published 8:07 pm

Santa Barbara County inmate, custody deputy tests positive for COVID-19

santa barbara county sheriff's generic sb sheriff logo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Another inmate and custody deputy have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate was found to be symptomatic Sunday, placed in a negative pressure housing area and tested for the Coronavirus. The Sheriff's Office received the results this morning, which indicated the inmate is COVID-19 positive.

The inmate remains medically isolated. The sheriff's office said they have quarantined the inmate’s previous cellmates, re-tested them for COVID-19 and are conducting contact tracing.

The total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Main Jail is now 6 with 3 released from custody, 1 recovered and returned to general population, and 2 currently isolated and being treated.

A part-time custody deputy has also tested positive for COVID-19. The custody deputy was tested on July 1, 2020 as part of the sweeping employee testing and was found to be COVID-19 positive today. The custody deputy worked 1-2 days per week in an administrative role and did not have contact with inmates.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 positive-testing staff members at the Sheriff’s Office since the beginning of the pandemic to 32, with 22 of them having recovered and returned to work.

Coronavirus

Bryce Hanamoto

Bryce Hanamoto is a producer at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply