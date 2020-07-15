Santa Barbara County inmate, custody deputy tests positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Another inmate and custody deputy have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate was found to be symptomatic Sunday, placed in a negative pressure housing area and tested for the Coronavirus. The Sheriff's Office received the results this morning, which indicated the inmate is COVID-19 positive.

The inmate remains medically isolated. The sheriff's office said they have quarantined the inmate’s previous cellmates, re-tested them for COVID-19 and are conducting contact tracing.

The total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Main Jail is now 6 with 3 released from custody, 1 recovered and returned to general population, and 2 currently isolated and being treated.

A part-time custody deputy has also tested positive for COVID-19. The custody deputy was tested on July 1, 2020 as part of the sweeping employee testing and was found to be COVID-19 positive today. The custody deputy worked 1-2 days per week in an administrative role and did not have contact with inmates.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 positive-testing staff members at the Sheriff’s Office since the beginning of the pandemic to 32, with 22 of them having recovered and returned to work.