Santa Barbara Unified School District Board hears from experts ahead of reopening at special meeting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) is mulling over ways to reopen safely in August.

At a meeting Tuesday night, the school board heard from local experts, including a pediatrician and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. The community was invited to participate via Zoom.

The district, along with others across the country are under pressure to fully reopen while keeping kids, teachers and staff safe during the pandemic.

Laura Capps, the President of the Board of Education said the district is deciding between three options: 100% back in school, 100% remote learning or a hybrid model where students are in school two days a week, and distance learning for the remaining three days.

Right now, the school board is preparing for all three options, including ordering thermometers, looking into outdoor learning solutions, and training teachers how to be better educators while also addressing the critical need for childcare if students don't go back 5 days a week.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District encompasses 21 schools with 14,000 children.

Capps said the reopening of schools will be driven by science, health and safety.

The meeting started at 5:30 p.m.

A final decision is expected by July 21. The first day of school is scheduled for August 18.