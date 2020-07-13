Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Technician tests positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports that one of their staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on July 9.

The staff member is a Service Technician who experienced COVID-19 related symptoms while at work on July 9.

She tested positive on July 11.

The staff member is now isolating and recovering at home after her test came back positive.

The sheriff's office says the staff member did not have any contact with inmates and wore a mask while working.

In their contact tracing, it was determined that the employee lives with someone who recently tested positive.

The Sheriff's Office says the infection does not appear to be job-related.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 positive-testing staff members at the Sheriff’s Office since the beginning of the pandemic to 31, with 21 of them having recovered and returned to work.