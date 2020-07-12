Lakey Peterson Featured in Marie Claire’s summer issue

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Local surf champion Lakey Peterson,25, is featured in the new summer issue of Marie Claire magazine.

The article entitled "Battle for the Waves" showcases the three female surfers who competed for the only two spots on the 2020 Olympic team.

Peterson competed against Carissa Moore and Caroline Marks in Hawaii.

Moore and Marks made it onto Team USA before the first Olympic surfing event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It remains to be seen who will be on the team by the time the Tokyo Olympics take place.

Peterson of Montecito made her mark as a young teen by landing the first- ever aerial to win a women's championship in 2009.

The Marie Claire issue is on newsstands now.

For more information visit marieclaire.com