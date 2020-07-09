Santa Barbara police looking for missing at-risk man

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Police Department is searching for a missing at-risk man on Thursday afternoon.

The missing man is identified as Osmel Rosales-Cardenas, 48, from Santa Barbara.

He is described to be a Hispanic man, 5-foot-8 and weighs 165 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Rosales-Cardenas was reported as a missing persons on June 27.

Rosales-Cardenas was last seen on June 23 on the 300 block of West Arrellaga Street in Santa Barbara.

Rosales-Cardenas is originally from Havana, Cuba, police say he does not have any local friends or family.

Police say he was unemployed and does not own a car.

In their investigation, police found that Rosales-Cardenas had a recent falling out with his partner and that he has since turned off his phone.

Police say he previously spent time in Ventura.

Police urge anyone with information to call 911.