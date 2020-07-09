Man charged in for a 2009 murder at a birthday party in Oxnard

Santa Barbara- S County

OXNARD, Calif.- According to Ventura County District Attorney Gregory D. Totten, Alexis Ramirez plead guilty Wednesday to a second-degree murder for the January 17, 2009 killing of Alfredo Vargas.

On the night of January 17, 2009, Ramirez and a group of fellow gang members armed themselves with knives and guns and attacked a party they mistakenly believed to have be thrown by a rival gang in Oxnard. The party was for a little girl's first birthday party. At that party Ramirez and his colleagues attacked some of the adults and stabbed multiple of them, including Alfredo Vargas, who later died from stab wounds.

After an extensive investigation by the Oxnard Police Department, Ramirez and several of his fellow gang colleagues were arrested and charged in 2013 for their roles in the attack.

Ramirez will be sentenced on August 5, 2020. It is expected he will be sentenced to sixteen years to life in prison.