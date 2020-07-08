State and County mandates delay reopening of Santa Barbara Museum of Art
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thursday's phased reopening of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art was dashed days ago by Governor Gavin Newsom, along with the reopening of other museums in California.
A statewide spike in COVID-19 cases prompted the Governor to issue a new mandate July 1 to keep indoor galleries and exhibits closed until at least July 22.
Local museum officials confirmed that a multi-million dollar renovation currently underway is "moving along" on the 79-year-old State Street art institution. Improvements include a new roof, seismic reinforcement and the installation of upgraded systems to protect and preserve artwork.
A previously scheduled Van Gogh exhibit was pushed back to February of 2022 for logistical reasons.
The Santa Barbara Museum of Art Store is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Customers must wear a mask and enter from the back entrance.
For more information, click the following link: https://www.sbma.net/
