State and County mandates delay reopening of Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thursday's phased reopening of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art was dashed days ago by Governor Gavin Newsom, along with the reopening of other museums in California.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will remain closed until at least July 22.

A statewide spike in COVID-19 cases prompted the Governor to issue a new mandate July 1 to keep indoor galleries and exhibits closed until at least July 22.

Local museum officials confirmed that a multi-million dollar renovation currently underway is "moving along" on the 79-year-old State Street art institution. Improvements include a new roof, seismic reinforcement and the installation of upgraded systems to protect and preserve artwork.

A previously scheduled Van Gogh exhibit was pushed back to February of 2022 for logistical reasons.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art Store is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Customers must wear a mask and enter from the back entrance.

For more information, click the following link: https://www.sbma.net/