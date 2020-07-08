Some private schools are ready to welcome students back to campus

Santa Barbara- S County

CARPINTERIA, Calif.

There are dozens of private schools along the coast and some of them have waiting lists as they prepare to welcome back students in the fall.

Cate is a boarding school in the hills above Carpinteria with a 150 acre campus.

About 300 students will return around Labor Day including boarding school students and day students.

Instructors formed working groups when the pandemic began and have come up with a plan.

Most of their classes will be held outdoors.

They already have a staggered start that will allow the seniors to return before the freshman, sophomores and juniors.

Emmett Mack said he is looking forward to it. He says learning online isn't the same. But Mack knows his favorite sports are likely to change the way they train and compete.

The Ram's coaches are working on ensuring safety during all kinds of fitness activities.

Laguna Blanca has campuses in Hope Ranch and Montecito serving K-8 students.

Rob Hereford, the head of the school said, "We are moving forward with plans to reopen our two campuses in September. We have a committee of staff that is putting in long hours this summer to protect the health and safety of every member of our community. Like every group of educators, we are grappling with a great deal of uncertainty that is beyond our ability to control, but we remain committed to reuniting with out students and families in two months."

We will have reaction to how private schools are handling their plans for the new school year tonight on NewsChannel 3 @ 11p.m.