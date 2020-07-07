Santa Barbara County Fire launches new website to keep public up-to-date

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Fire Department announced the launch of their newly redesigned website.

The new site will be education and have vital, up-to-date information during emergencies and disasters.

The department says they have been working with a local web designer, Ameravant Web Design, for the last six months to make a newly designed website for the County agency.

The redesigned website was made possible through a grant with the California Fire Foundation.

County fire says the website has been designed for easy navigation and has an emphasis on wildland fire awareness and preparation.

In addition, the website will keep residents, business owners, property owners and visitors informed of current news, project development standards, emergency operations and services available to the public

The site is ADA compliant, has translation capabilities and hosts security to ensure the site is accessible.

