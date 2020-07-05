Vehicle crashes into Santa Barbara police car transporting K9 unit

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara Police officer and his K9 partner Murdock were riding in a police SUV when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle while responding to an urgent incident.

The incident occurred around 7:25 p.m. Saturday evening.

The officer said he was traveling westbound on Carrillo Street with lights and siren blaring, but as he entered the intersection of De La Vina Street, a car traveling down De La Vina crashed into the side of the police vehicle.

Police said the passenger car sustained significant damage to it's front end from the collision. The driver, and only occupant of the car, was transported to Cottage Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash caused the police SUV to spin around and hit a tree before coming to rest in the center median of the road.

The officer driving the police vehicle was removed from the car by firefighters and transported to Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries.

The officer's K9 partner, Murdock, was removed from the back of the car by a former K9 officer and transported to VCA Care Emergency Animal Hospital by police.

Fortunately, Murdock was released from the animal hospital after only an hour. He was determined to have a minor cut on his hind toe and was only a bit shaken up.

Santa Barbara PD said the injured officer was released from the hospital hours later after receiving treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.