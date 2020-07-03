Multiple agencies respond to vegetation fire on side of freeway in Goleta

Santa Barbara- S County

GOLETA, Calif. -- Multiple agencies are responding to a vegetation fire in Goleta.

On Friday at around 2:40 p.m., a fire broke out on the southbound side of Highway 101 at Fairview Avenue in Goleta.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a homeless encampment on fire on the side of the Highway.

The fire jumped over to the northside of Highway 101.

Fire officials say the fire progress has been stopped and crews are on scene of both fires.

No structures were threatened.

There are traffic restrictions in the area.

Cal Trans say the southbound lanes of Highway 101 are closed along with the Fairview Avenue on ramp. The northbound off-ramp at Fairview and the Northbound on-ramp of Patterson Road is also closed.

Crews will be on scene for a couple hours mopping up the fire.

The mandatory evacuation by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's has been canceled.

