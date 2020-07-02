Santa Barbara police arrest one man for assault with deadly weapon

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara police arrested one man for assault with a metal weapon and causing intentional harm on Wednesday.

On Wednesday at around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of 500 East Yanonali Street in Santa Barbara.

The victim was a 40 year old man. He was transported to Cottage Hospital with head injuries and significant cuts to his face.

The victim told police that he was assaulted by a man named Jamal Bseiso, 61, from Ventura.

In the victim's statement, he said Bseiso was angry at him for using Bseiso's property. An argument began and it quickly became a physical fight.

According to witnesses and the victim, Bseiso grabbed a metal object and began swinging it at the victim, striking him in the head and face multiple times.

Witnesses called 911 and were able to intervene before officers arrived.

Later at around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, officers saw a man matching the description of Bseiso.

Officers made contact with that man and took a photograph for the victim to identify the man.

The victim positively identified that the man was Bseiso.

At 6:14 p.m., officers located Bseiso.

Bseiso tried running from officers but was stopped.

Bseiso was arrested on felony charges for assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem.