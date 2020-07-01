Suspected Lompoc gang member arrested on gun charges

Santa Barbara- S County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc police arrest a suspected gang member in possession of a firearm on Tuesday evening.

Police arrested Jerald Tucker, 37, for prohibited possession of firearms. Police say Tucker was a convicted felon and was not allowed to be in possession of firearms.

On Wednesday at around 4:19 p.m., Lompoc police responded to reports of a suspect with a firearm in the area of 600 North Third/Fourth Alley in Lompoc.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Tucker.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Tucker but he did not stop and a pursuit began.

The pursuit continued until Tucker pulled over for officers.

Police searched Tucker and found him to be in possession of firearm.

Further investigation released that the firearm was reported stolen.

Tucker was booked for felon in possession of a firearm, gang member in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, evading, vehicle theft and parole violation.