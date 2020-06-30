Paso Robles Fire Department investigating suspected arson

Santa Barbara- S County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Firefighters are looking for a suspect involved in an arson case in Paso Robles on Monday evening.

On Monday at around 5:30 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency services responded to an arson fire on the 1000 block of Vine Street.

At arrival, the fire was put out by a nearby resident.

The resident's action minimize damage to the structure.

The responding emergency unit determined that the fire was suspicious. They say that the fire may have been intentionally set.

In their investigation, firefighters determined that the fire was started with the aid of a flammable liquid.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services is encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 805-227-7560.